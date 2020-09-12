William Bartlebaugh

William Robert Bartlebaugh, 66, of Glen Campbell, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
A son of William T. Huey and Dollie (Bartlebaugh) Keener, he was born Oct. 19, 1953, in Spangler.
Bill was raised by his loving grandmother, Velma Bartlebaugh, and among his aunts and uncles, with whom he stayed in close contact through the years.
Formerly a coal miner working in deep mines, he also was known as a super mechanic.
Bill was blessed with a great sense of humor. He volunteered more than 40 years with the Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company and served in a number of positions. He was a member of numerous local pool leagues.
Bill was proud to be a patriotic American and was devoted to putting his flag up and down each day. One of his favorite pastimes was caring for his lawn and flowers.
A good father, he is survived by his two children: William Peace and friend Karen Snyder, of “Soggy Bottom,” Brockway; and Shawnee Pearce and friend Jeffrey Woodruff, of Glen Campbell; his half-brothers and half-sisters and their families: Deb Passmore, of Punxsutawney; Donna Painter, of Punxsutawney; Kathy Huey, of Erie; Harold Keener and wife Rita, of Mahaffey; Roberta Stitler and husband Gary, of Rossiter; Regina Peace and husband Ira, of Summerville; and Samuel Keener and wife Bobbie Jo, of Smithport; his brother-in-law Bill Bellis and family, of Erie; his grandchildren: Shoshone Best, Alex Joel Peace and Cody Kunselman; his great-grandson, Mason Jack Peace; and his former wife and mother of Shawnee and William, Debra Laney and husband Charles, of Black Lick.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Earl Keener; and his sister, Patricia Bellis.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale.
Due to coronavirus guidelines limiting attendance, private visitation will be held for Bill’s immediate family. For those personally invited to attend, masks are required.
Bill’s extended family and friends are invited to a public graveside service by Pastor John Johnson to take place at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. You may also bring a chair to use at the cemetery.
The Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company fire engine will escort the private family procession to the cemetery service.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Bill’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.