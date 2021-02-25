William Bencic, 88, of Homer City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
He was the son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Marie (Marobic) Bencic and was born July 12, 1932, in Homer City.
William was a member of the Homer City American Legion Post #493 and the Red Barn Sportsman Club. He was an Army veteran having served in the Korean War and was employed at Westinghouse for over 39 years.
William is survived by four children, Carol Jackson and husband Gary, Blairsville; Joyce Ball and husband Robert, Winchester, Va.; Dale William Bencic and wife Tracey, Homer City; and Christine Dow and husband Allen, Indiana. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five brothers, John, George, Tom, Mike and Nick, and his two sisters, Katie Luksic and Mary Mamrowich.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. R.A. Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
The Homer City American Legion Post #493 will be conducting military graveside services.
Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. To sign the online guestbook, make a donation or to send flowers, please visit www.bowserfh.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a veterans organization, American Cancer Society or an organization of your choice in William’s name.