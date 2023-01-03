William “Bill” Belash, 84, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Jan. 29, 1938, in Josephine, he was a son of John and Grace Elizabeth (Dechman) Belash.
Bill was member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved playing the accordion and singing and enjoyed dining out and working outdoors. Bill was a caring and loving father, but most of all, he loved the Lord and was at peace to know he would be with his Savior.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Candy Elizabeth (Yancy) Belash, and a stepson, Jeffrey Lee Kunkle.
William is survived by his second wife, Nancy L. Kunkle Belash, of Latrobe; one son, John D. Belash and his wife, Melissa, of Jeannette; three daughters, Julie R. Welch and her husband, Mark, of Blairsville; Tina M. Croft and her husband, Hank, of Stahlstown; and Michelle T. Zajdel and her husband, Albert Jr., of Derry Township; three sisters, Stephana Campbell and her husband, Wayne, of Ligonier; Sylvia Lee Miller and her husband, George, of Homer City; and Victoria L. DeChurch and her husband, Larry, of Indiana; a stepdaughter, Terri L. Dominick and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Matthew Murphy, Jessica Knode, Jackson Knode, Jeremy Arbore, Gavin Belash, Riley Belash, Jake Hart and his wife, Megan, Sarah Ross and her husband, Jeremy, and Danielle Smetak; nine great-grandchildren, Lillian, Silas, Brayden, Haylee, Hunter, Bryce, Ivy, Brooke and Denver; three step-grandchildren, Haley Shiver, Morgan Shiver and Christopher Kunkle; one step-great-grandson, Sebastian; and his dog, Toby.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
