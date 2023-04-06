William “Bill” “Big Poppy” E. Helman, 65, of Indiana, left this world on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, passing away at his residence.
The son of Harold and Elizabeth (Bence) Helman, he was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Ohio.
Bill was a thoughtful, kind and generous man the likes of which are found but once in a lifetime.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and keep in touch with his friends and family. Bill thoroughly enjoyed taking care of his land and his home with his own hands and would extend that service to those around him.
In the past seven years, Bill’s great love and enjoyment was with his three youngest grandchildren. Many days and weekends were spent soaking up every moment with them and his family.
Bill will be remembered as a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Blanche (Daskivich) Helman, Indiana; children Megan (Jarrod) Clark, Pittsburgh; Judith Evans, California, Md.; and Curtis (Dana) Evans, Bluffton, S.C.; grandchildren Theodore, Eleanor and John Clark, all of Pittsburgh; Logan and Nathaniel Evans, Buffton, S.C.; and Cullan Evans, Indiana; brother David Helman, Indiana; many aunts, uncles and cousins, a brother-in-law; a sister-in-law; and many friends.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents; and father- and mother-in-law, Alex and Blanche Daskivich.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Sam Keefer officiating.