William “Bill” E. McCoy, 85, of Marion Center, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Alexander “Meade” and Velma R. (Bhe) McCoy, he was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Hillsdale.
Bill graduated from Marion Center High School and Juniata College before earning his nursing degree from IUP.
After working in several hospitals, such as Johns Hopkins, Indiana and Kane, to name a few, Bill continued his RN career at a number of nursing homes in the Indiana area and as far away as Clearfield.
Bill is survived by his three sisters: Margaret Boyer and husband Vernon; Mary Ann Strong and husband Russell (deceased) and Patricia Bub and husband Stephen (deceased); two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece and a nephew.
A private graveside service will be held later at the East Union Presbyterian Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
The sisters wish to thank the many healthcare workers who assisted Bill over the last several years (especially those who came to the house); and his friends and neighbors who took him to appointments and did other favors for him. We appreciate all your help to make his last years better. — Margie, Mary Ann and Pat.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.