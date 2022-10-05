William “Bill” Edward Weiss, 72, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 3, 1950, to Arthur and Edna Weiss.
William loved spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, watching Steelers football and spending time in his garage.
He was a devoted husband to Kathryn M. Weiss for 47 years and a beloved father to Lorie Dawn (Kevin) Albright and Kenneth Lee (Lu Ann) Weiss.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his grandchildren, Logan Albright and girlfriend Jessica, Lance Albright, Brenna Weiss and Alyssa (Zeb) Clark; numerous nieces and nephews; a great-grandchild, Lilly; a sister, Darla (James) Phillips; and a best friend, Buddy “BJ” Jr.
William was looking forward to his great-grandson arriving in December.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by sisters Jean Hatmaker, Janet Sessi and Kenneth Weiss.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701. A funeral service will immediately follow with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.