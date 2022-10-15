William “Bill” G. Marlin, 92, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven.
A son of the late Matthew H. and Mariana E. (Williard) Marlin, he was born March 16, 1930, in Indiana.
Bill served in the National Guard during the Korean War. He was retired from Penelec. After more than 25 years, Bill retired as a volunteer fireman from the Indiana Fireman’s’ Association. He was a member of the Benjamin Franklin Lodge 753 F. & A.M., National Rifle Association, Ruffed Grouse Society. In his younger days, he played on the county league baseball team. Bill was an avid hunter, using ammunition he had reloaded, bowling on the Penelec bowling league and surf fishing at Sunset Beach, N.C. Above all, he was a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife Grace D. (DePolo) Marlin, of Indiana; two children, Laurie Wincek and husband Jim, of Millstone Township, N.J., and Rich Marlin and wife Kay, of Mechanicsburg; a brother, Bernell “Bert” Marlin; and three grandchildren, JennaBeth Wincek, Sam Marlin and Tommy Marlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Herb Marlin.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Robb Sparr officiating. Private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Indiana Fire Association, 501 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701 or Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
