William “Bill” George Batten, 74, of Commodore (Cookport), passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Born March 19, 1948, in Wyandotte, Mich., he was the son of Charles Thomas and Frances “Irene” (Hudzick) Batten.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John E. Batten, on Sept. 22, 2015; his two brothers, Thomas Batten and Charles “Chuck” Batten; and his sisters, Mary Rose Lundberg and Jo Ellen Batten.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna M. (Rorabaugh) Batten, with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on May 10; daughter Angela M. Batten, of Bowie, Md.; grandson Thomas A. Batten, of Cookport; daughter-in-law Kimberly D. Batten, of Lawton, Okla.; brother David “Patrick” Batten (Cathy), of Orlando, Fla.; sister Deborah Davis (Barry) Powhatan, of Virginia; and close friend Dr. James Strong, of Indiana, who has become family.
Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-70 during the Vietnam War, having earned the rank of sergeant. He was a graduate of Purchase Line High School and earned an associate’s in electrical engineering from Penn State University and was formerly employed as a project engineer for PennDOT and a coal miner for Valley Coal Company.
He was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather and a loyal friend and mentor to many. He was a proud member of the USMC and alumnus of The Pennsylvania State University.
He was lovingly called “Grandpa Bill” by Genesis, Santiago and Daxton.
A gathering for family and friends will take place from 9:45 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Church of the Resurrection in Clymer.
Inurnment will be at the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery in Dixonville. Military honors will be observed.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
