William “Bill” George Setree Sr., 96, of Rossiter, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He was born in Rossiter on Nov. 15, 1926, a son of James Setree and Naomi (Hawk) Setree. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Mr. Setree was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1946-1947.
On Nov. 29, 1952, he married the former Elaine P. Beatty. She survives and resides in Rossiter.
Bill worked as an advertising manager at the Punxsutawney Spirit for 30 years and later at Punxsutawney Western Auto until his retirement. He also worked as a long-time cook at his brother’s restaurant, The New Anchor Inn. He served on the Punxsutawney Area School Board for 30 years and the Union Hill Cemetery for many years.
He enjoyed fishing and gardening both vegetables and flowers. His harvest was always bountiful, and he liked helping with the canning and picking berries for making jelly each year.
In addition to his wife, Elaine, he is survived by seven children: Joan (Don Kemerer) Setree-Kemerer, of Rossiter; Rebecca (John “Mingo”) Urchuck, of Rossiter; Barbara (Gary) McKeown, of Zelionople; William Setree Jr., of Punxsutawney; Sandra Setree, of Rossiter; Janeen (Dave) Love, of Rossiter; and Scott (Karen) Setree, of Rossiter; 15 grandchildren: Jamie Reddinger, Andra Titus, Melissa Butler, Ryan McKeown, Mark, Michael, Andrew, Matthew Love, Billy King, Kera Koziara, Craig Setree, Hollyann Setree, Cody, Christopher and Jennifer Setree; 10 great grandchildren; and twins expected in February.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles, James and infant brother Setree; three sisters, Selma Welsh, Anna Mae Kollar and Eleanor Setree; and daughter in-law Manette Setree.
In accordance to his wishes, there will be no viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery, Rossiter. Military honors will be accorded by the Rossiter American Legion.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Rossiter American Legion.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
