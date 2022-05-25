William “Bill” H. Fry joined the heavenly choir on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Kittanning, to Oscar Henry and Ella Margaret (Titus) Fry.
Bill graduated from Elderton High School in 1957 and attended Penn State, earning a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry and a master’s degree in agronomy. He also attended Southwestern Theology Seminary, earning an additional bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Bill worked for the U.S. government in the Soil Conservation Service.
A member of St. Paul Congregation Church, he was a member of the NRA who enjoyed hunting as well as fishing. Bill enjoyed working on jigsaw or Sudoku puzzles, sitting outside watching the wildlife, and being an avid Penn State football fan, watching the Nittany Lions as often as he could.
Bill is survived by his wife Virginia (Cameron) Fry, who he married on June 26, 1970, in Shelocta; daughters Rosalind (Ricky) Berry, of North Carolina, and TammyLynn Ivy (Phillip) Gelinas, of Tennessee; sons William (Debbie) Fry II, of Maryland, James Fry, and Cameron Fry, of Glen Campbell; sisters Margaret Shickley, of Colorado, Norma Knight, of Florida, and Esther Corbett, of Elderton; brother Harvey (Janet) Fry, of Ford City; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter.
Friends will be received by the family at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home on Friday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.
