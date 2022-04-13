William “Bill” Leo Yankovich, 87, of York, died on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was the husband to his beloved Mary Ann (Donahoe) Yankovich, sharing 64½ years of wonderful marriage.
Bill was born in Heilwood on Aug. 14, 1934. He was the son of Ezekiel and Emma (Johns) Yankovich.
After graduating high school in Indiana, in 1954, Bill proudly served in the USAF for 11 years with the rank of technical sergeant, specializing in computer programming for SAC and SQ HQ Command. This took Bill and his family from Sedalia, Mo., to Offutt AFB, Neb., to Honolulu, Hawaii; and then into his 30-year career at the Westinghouse Corporation in Pittsburgh.
Bill was a parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in York and a longtime bass singer and cantor in the choir for St. Bede Catholic Church, now called St. Mary Magdalene Parish, and the Westinghouse Choir in Pittsburgh. He was also an avid Garden Railroad enthusiast and enjoyed RV camping, traveling and sailing with Mary Ann. Bill could repair and remodel anything and would always offer a helping hand to his family, neighbors and friends.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two sons, David Leo Yankovich and wife Kyndal Ann, and Michael John Yankovich; and grandchildren, Emma, Margaret, John and Mary Yankovich. Bill has three brothers, Ivan Yankovich and wife Mary; Charles Donavon and wife Lisa; and Ronald Donavon; and sister, Helen Stahl.
A viewing will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, with the Very Rev. John Bateman, J.C.L., V.F., officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery with full military detail presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Parish, noting Music Ministry Fund in memo, to 509 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.
Arrangements are by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service.