William “Bill” R. McCoy, 83, of Purchase Line, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Franny, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
The son of Weldon R. and Helen (Hadden) McCoy, he was born July 11, 1939, in Commodore.
Bill was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. During the Vietnam War, he served as a private in the U.S. Army.
Bill married Frances “Franny” G. Donahey on June 7, 1958, and they shared 59 years of marriage together.
He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, 11394 Route 286 East, Clymer, where he enjoyed going on trips with the Senior Saints.
Bill began his career as a farmer working on the Lamkie Farm before his employment at Ruffner Tire in Indiana. Prior to his retirement, he worked for 20 years at Greensteel in Dixonville. Throughout most of his life, he continued working at the Berkey Farm operated by his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Harry Berkey and their family.
One of his favorite hobbies was woodworking. Bill was particularly fond of building birdhouses and shelving.
A hunter, he greatly enjoyed many good times hunting with his brother-in-law, Ed Donahey, and his friend, Mart Duck.
Bill is survived by his son, Mike McCoy and wife Tracy, of East Run; his grandchildren, Kenny and Samantha McCoy; his brother, Marvin McCoy, of Cherry Tree; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was like a second father to his special friend, Nancy Duck and husband Mart, of Cherry Tree, and their two daughters, Lesa and husband Stu and their children, Logan and Ian; and Jennifer and husband Josh and their children, Wyatt, Liam and Stella Mae.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Franny McCoy; brother David McCoy; and his four sisters, Patricia Stumpf, Lois Berringer, Winifred Rowley and Phyllis Berkey.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Military honors will be observed by the Clymer American Legion Post #222 at 6 p.m., immediately followed by Bill’s funeral service, officiated by Rick Leasure. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana.
A special notice of appreciation is very gratefully extended to the Embassy of Hillsdale Park staff, who took such wonderful care of Bill over the last five years, as well as to the great kindness and assistance received from the Indiana County Veteran Affairs Office, Rustic Manor and the Live Well Country Estates personal care homes.
