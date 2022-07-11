William “Bill” Rapuk, 73, of Indiana, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief illness.
A son of William M. and Kathy (Harkabus) Rapuk, he was born March 19, 1939, in Sharon.
Bill grew up in Sharon, where he developed a love of football and was a member of the 1966 undefeated Sharon High School football team. He moved to Indiana to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where he formed lifelong friendships with his Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers and IUP football teammates. Bill was a proud member of the IUP Boardwalk Bowl Team and continued to support the organization throughout his life. Bill remained in Indiana after meeting the love of his life, Kathy, and therein settled to raise his children.
Bill was a proud father of two sons, Jonathan (Brittany) and Michael (Samantha), and six grandchildren: Raegan, Daniel, Elaina, Alice, Emma and Joseph. As a father, he made sure to make it to every game and tryout, traveling across western Pennsylvania to baseball tournaments with one and track meets with another. He and his sons spent countless hours fishing in and around Indiana while jamming to the oldies and snacking on Pringles and beef jerky.
Outside of sports and fishing, he taught his sons how to work with their hands; how to grow a backyard garden; and, above all else, how to be loving fathers. His love for his own children was surpassed by only that of his grandchildren. He so enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow, and they adored every one of his visits.
Bill kept himself busy as a member of Moose Lodge #174, Indiana Little League, and the Optimists Club, devoting much of his free time to keeping the baseball fields in Indiana ready to play. He was always willing to help out and instilled that kindness in his two sons. Bill was not easily riled and earned the nickname with his extended family of “Chill Bill” due to his unflappable nature. Bill was, above all else, a kind-hearted and considerate guy. He was a good friend, a good neighbor and a good father. In a world where many only think of themselves, Bill always thought of others.
Bill worked for Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home at the time of his death and enjoyed assisting the families in his community with his services there.
Bill will be missed by many, but most especially his sons; his grandchildren; and his good friends Joe Walkovich, with whom he spent endless hours maintaining and improving the Indiana Little League fields at Optimist Park, and Benny Brunz, who helped and supported him in many ways over the years.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Rapuk; his brothers, Robert and Richard Rapuk; and numerous other family members.
Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 North Seventh St., Indiana, PA 15701.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made in Bill’s memory to the Indiana Optimists Club, P.O. Box 793, Indiana, PA 15701.