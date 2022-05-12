William “Bill” Yurko Jr., 59, of Black Lick, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at UPMC in Pittsburgh.
Born in Indiana on Aug. 19, 1962, Bill was the son of Rachel M. (Shetler) Yurko, of Black Lick and the late William Yurko Sr.
Bill worked for the Indiana County Workshop for 40 years. During his time there, he constructed many products from hand brooms to fishing lures. In his free time, Bill liked to be home with his family or mowing lawns.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rachel; three brothers, Robert Yurko, George Yurko and Edward Yurko; two sisters, Virginia Setlock and Carol Reese; nephew, Johnathon Yurko, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
