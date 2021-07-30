William "Billy" W. Wakefield, Jr.

William Wendell “Billy” Wakefield, Jr., 59, of Indiana, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Homestead on Sept. 4, 1961, he was a son of William Wendell Wakefield Sr. and Rita Rochelle (McKavic) Wakefield.
Billy, as he preferred to be called, was a special person to everyone. He was the kind of person who could put a smile on anyone’s face. Simply put, he was a sweet man who loved all people. Above all else, he had a strong faith in God and an everlasting love for his family, especially his mother, Rita, and extended family. Billy had a fondness for his friends at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Black Lick where he had resided for many years.
Billy enjoyed visiting and talking with people, including strangers. He always enjoyed speaking Spanish whenever he had an opportunity to do so. Billy LOVED good food and drinks, especially junk food, ice cream and pop. He enjoyed watching "Star Trek," ’80s music, trivia and playing board games. He also liked going to Kennywood, and wearing tie-dye and other colorful clothes.
He will be missed by his siblings, Colleen Wakefield, of Indiana; Kelly Wakefield, of South Dakota; and John Wakefield (Gina), of Rochester Mills; his nephew, Keenan Wakefield; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Keystone Chapter, by visiting their website and clicking donate at www.namikeystonepa.org.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Service arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net