On Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, William Brian Neese, loving husband and father, passed away at 68.
Bill was born Nov. 4, 1952, in Alton, Ill., to Lyndle and Emma “Lucille” (Brian) Neese.
He studied at Western Illinois University and received a B.A. degree in business from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., where he was also a member of the gymnastics team.
On Feb. 15, 1975, he married Charleen Dawn Stutzman. They raised two sons, Casey and Tyler, on the family farm in Penn Run. Bill loved farming and started his career in agribusiness with Ralston Purina and Cargill before moving to Pennsylvania to work with family at Stutzman Farms and Stutzman Concrete in Penn Run. He later worked in transportation and logistics for West Central Cooperative, Renewable Energy Group, and most recently retired from Landus Cooperative in Ames, Iowa.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and served as an elder in the Jefferson Church of Christ in Jefferson, Iowa, and at the time of his passing, was an elder in the Indiana Church of Christ. Faith and family were the foundation of Bill’s life. He enjoyed woodworking and skiing and was well-known for his sense of humor and homemade ice cream (not necessarily in that order). He served as a volunteer firefighter in Danvers, Ill., and spent several seasons working as a part-time ski instructor in Boone, Iowa.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lyndle, and his mother, Lucille. He is survived by his wife, Charleen, of Indiana, and his children, Casey (Layne), Memphis, Tenn.; and Tyler (Emily), Bend, Ore. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren: Ivy, Oliver, Will, Theodore, Eleanor and Caleb, and by his brother, Alan (Sandy), of Peoria, Ill., and sister Jan (Terry), of Tulsa, Okla., along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, followed by a memorial service at 12:15 p.m., both at the Indiana Church of Christ at 225 East Pike. The service will also be livestreamed via the Indiana Church of Christ Facebook group. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Should friends desire, charitable contributions may be made to the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in memory of Bill Neese at timothyhill.org/donate.