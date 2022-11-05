William C. Corbin

William Carroll Corbin, 83, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
William was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Alexandria, Va., to James Earnest Corbin and Louise (Martin) Corbin.
He was well known for a strong work ethic, holding multiple jobs that started in his youth running a newspaper stand and working as a lifeguard. This continued later in life as he became an electrical supervisor while being an active farmer.
He met Peggy, his wife of 63 years, at the youth center in McKeesport and, after a 46-year career spent living in Pennsylvania and Michigan, they retired to Charlotte, N.C. His passions in life were dining out, animals (especially two small Shi-tzus), investing, gardening and watching movies.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy (Chaney) Corbin; children Bill Corbin (Debbie), Scott Corbin (Denise) and Patricia Corbin; son-in-law Ronald Fasenmyer; siblings James Corbin (Becky), Mary Halvorsen, John Corbin (Pat), Frances Sherry, Laura Schadle and Kiljoy Martin Ray (Willie); grandchildren Bethany Corbin, William Corbin and Brandon Fasenmyer; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Emily Fasenmyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and James Corbin; infant son Robert Corbin; and daughter Joyce Louise Fasenmyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
