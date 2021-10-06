William C. Wakefield, 75, of New Florence, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale, from complications of COVID-19.
Born Jan. 21, 1946, in Johnstown, he was the son of Albert and Nellie (Kells) Wakefield. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Hugh Wakefield. He is survived by his wife, Linda Wakefield, New Florence; children, Penny Shank and husband Paul, Jennifer Yeager and husband Brett and Bryan Wakefield and wife Bree; grandchildren, Kade Wakefield, Camrey Yeager, Madigan Wakefield, Aubrey Yeager, Luke Yeager and Connor Shank; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Wakefield.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1969 in the submarine service during the Vietnam Era.
He was a lifetime member of the New Florence VFW. He was a former employee of Bethlehem Steel, Penelec and Norfolk Southern.
He was a member of New Florence United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed spending his time fishing and was an avid softball player and bowler.
He was a past president of the Laurel Valley Soft-Ball League.
“My Dad gave Jen, Bryan, and I the best life possible. He had three children who all have Master’s degrees with good jobs, six wonderful and amazing grandchildren and a life well lived.
“He served his country, loved softball and worked hard to provide for his family.
“We had vacations to Disney, trips to multiple Penguins and Pirates games, yearly amusement park fun, homework support, love of movies, Sunday surprise dinners (basically all leftovers from the week thrown together), the best homemade French Fries smothered in vinegar and love and support always.
“He came out to California to help me when Paul was away and took care of one-month-year-old Connor so well, I kept delaying his trip back home through Southwest.
“He was married to my mom for 51 years, loved to sing in the church choir, he loved Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream and I will always remember him when I see a can of Coke and want to scream and swear at the Penguins.
“Dementia took his mind awhile ago, but I will always remember the support and love he gave us growing up and I am happy he is no longer suffering.
“God has him now and I hope there is plenty of TV channels (mostly Hallmark), Coca-Cola, iced tea, steak, cross word puzzles, Steelers, Penguins and Pirates teams that are all undefeated, salt, peanut butter/mustard/butter toast and all the peace and love Heaven can offer.
“The knowledge he no longer suffers comforts me. Until we meet again….” Penny (Wakefield) Shank
A memorial service to remember Bill will be held at a later date. Future interment will be in the Bolivar West View Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.