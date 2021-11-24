William C. Wakefield, 75, of New Florence, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale, from complications of COVID-19.
He was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Johnstown.
A memorial service to remember Bill will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Florence United Methodist Church, 200 9th St., New Florence.
Future inurnment will take place in Bolivar West View Cemetery. The family is being assisted by the Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.