William Clarence Starr, 63, of Waterloo, S.C., formerly of Dayton/Creekside, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023, while at his residence.
The son of Ernest Richard and Violet Jane (Leavens) Starr, he was born Aug. 7, 1959, in Kittanning.
Bill had been employed at Citizens’ Ambulance Service for 30 years as a paramedic. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing the accordion, boating and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Terri (Ramage) Starr; children Andrew (Ashlynn) Starr, Stanley (Lisa) Topick, Jody (Jamie) Topick and Jason (Jennifer) Topick; grandchildren Thomas and Aubrey Starr, Addison and Jaxson Topick, Maddie and Christian McKee, and Samantha Topick; great-grandchildren Alexia, Dakota and Harlo Johnson; siblings Ernest Richard (Kathy) Starr Jr. and Kathleen (Joe) James; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents; sister Marion Ann “Sue” Stiffler; and a nephew, Tommy Stiffler.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Fred Catchpole officiating.
Friends are invited to attend the interment in St. John’s Cemetery, Sagamore, at 3 p.m. Saturday. A memorial luncheon will follow the interment at the Sagamore VFW.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
