William David Doody, 78, of Blairsville, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UPMC Family Hospice, Pittsburgh, from complications following a fall. He had suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
He was born in Blairsville on July 28, 1943, the son of John A. and Marie (Danner) Doody.
He was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville. A graduate of Blairsville High School, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves, and was employed by Latrobe Steel Co.
He was a talented craftsman and avid collector. He enjoyed woodworking, antique cars, flea markets and auctions.
He is survived by his wife, Romayne (Sell) Doody, whom he married on May 4, 1974; son, William E. Doody; sisters-in-law, Anne Doody and Sharon Sell; as well as nieces and nephew, Gina, Kathleen, Anne and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John H. Doody.
There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Bugay at SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Blairsville, at 1 p.m. Friday. Interment will follow in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery. Please pray for him.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.