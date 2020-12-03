William “Butch” Douglas Steeves, 78, of Derry, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
He was the son of Robert A. Steeves and Katie Bell (Bracken) Steeves; he was born in Nanty Glo on Aug. 10, 1942.
Butch is survived by two sisters, Rosella Squib, of Derry, and Sylvia Ann Hill (Carl), of Black Lick; a brother, Edward Steeves, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: David Steeves, Robert Steeves, Ethel Steeves, Fred Steeves, Richard Steeves, Viola Trinder and Catherine Hill.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. The funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will be private in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to the re-implemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival.
Masks and face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
