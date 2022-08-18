William E. “Bill” Geary, 79, of Washington, formerly of Blairsville, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the Donnell House, Washington.
He was born Sept. 6, 1942, to Wilbur Geary and Mildred McCrady. He lived and raised his family in Monongahela and resided in Washington for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary.
He is survived by his daughter Leslie (Kurt) Rutherford, of Bethel Park; his son Bill (Nicole) Geary, of Charleroi; stepsons Dan (Janelle) Johnston, of Washington, and Doug (Jen) Johnston, of Canonsburg; grandchildren Erin, Benjamin and Jackson Rutherford; Brynn and Mercer Geary; and Caitlin, Natalie and Aiden Johnston; a sister, Kathleen Geary-Mustard, of Blairsville; a brother, Gene (Kendy) Pellegrene, of Indiana; a cousin “sister,” Carole (Mike) Lebbano, of Indiana; and Michael (Kelly) Geary, of Derry.
Bill served his country in the Army from 1961-64. He was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-W Bar and Expert Marksmanship Badge with an M-14 Qualification Bar.
He worked as a supervisor of the coal preparation plant for Mon View Mining.
At the end of his career, he traveled to India to help set up, train and supervise a coal-cleaning plant.
Bill was a long-time member of the Library Sportsman Association. He enjoyed trap shooting with his children. Bill often said that his happiest moments were being able to watch his children and grandchildren come to love hunting and fishing.
Family and friends will gather from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Ave., Washington.
Military honors will be accorded at 7 p.m. by American Legion Post 175, of Washington.