William Eugene Lucas, 72, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Raymond A. and Gertrude (Mestler) Lucas, he was born July 31, 1949, in Indiana.
William proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After his enlistment, he worked as an automotive technician for many years. William was a member of the Penns Woods Council and served as Cubmaster for Homer City Pack 24, Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 24 and as a member of the District Council. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and mentor to those in need of guidance.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Troup) Lucas, Homer City; sons, William Jr. and wife Sara Lucas (in Virginia) and James Curtis Lucas (in New York); sisters, Martha and husband Joseph Benamati (Homer City) and Judy and husband Harold Moorhead, Blairsville; brother, Russell and wife Sandra Lucas, Penn Run; and grandson, William Connor Lucas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and those he made a significant impression upon.
William was preceded in death by his parents; his brother. Raymond Lucas; and a premature infant son.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.