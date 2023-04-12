William E. Roland, Jr., 39, of Westover, passed away April 9, 2023, as the result of an accident.
He was born June 15, 1983, in Spangler.
He is survived by his mother, Judy (Woodside) Roland, of Cherry Tree; father and stepmother William E. Sr. and Pamela Roland, of Westover; daughter Destiney Rae Roland and son Kurtis L. Roland, both of Northern Cambria; sisters Crystal Roland (fiancé Jarrod), of Cherry Tree, and Betty Roland, of Westover; stepbrothers Elijah Keith, of Duncansville, and Jesse (Amy) Keith, of Marion Center; and girlfriend Nicole Reams.
William was employed as a truck driver for Bulldog Trucking, La Jose. He enjoyed time outdoors and hunting.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, with Pastor Steve Kunselman officiating.