William E.Wilt

William Edward Wilt, 81, of Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born May 20, 1940, in Indiana, he was a son of William L. and Hilda (Halferty) Wilt. His wife of more than 55 years, Irene Maria (Weinmann) Wilt, died Oct. 19, 2021.
Bill graduated from Indiana Senior High School in May of 1958, where he lettered in track and football. He went on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he lettered four years. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and ROTC program. Bill graduated in 1962 with a degree in geography. He later earned a master’s degree from IUP. He received certifications in secondary administration and elementary administration from Duquesne.
Bill was commissioned 2nd lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve upon graduation from college (later promoted to captain). He was awarded the Commendation Medal from the Department of the Army. He served three years active duty in West Germany, where he met and fell in love with Irene M. Weinmann. They married July 23, 1966.
He worked at United High School for 41 years, as a teacher, wrestling coach and as principal at both the junior and senior high school for 21 years. He served on the District 6 PIAA Athletic Committee for approximately 18 years and was responsible for running the district wrestling program. Bill was also a PIAA track and field official for 40 years. He was later inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame and the PIAA District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame.
His family was the most important part of his life. The family farm, near Ligonier, was his second love.
Bill loved all sports, but especially wrestling. He enjoyed hunting and his special trips to Colorado and Montana for elk. He loved to fly fish in Canada both in British Columbia and Alberta with his “Big Trout Adventure Crew” and muzzle hunting season with his hunting crew.
Bill is survived by his children, Michael Wilt (Sherry), of Indiana, and Stefanie Moret (Tony), of Oakmont; his grandchildren, Rachel and Antonio Moret; his brother, Tim Wilt, of New Florence; and his sister-in-law, Christa Weinmann, of Nurnberg, Germany. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Lynn Vance (Bill), Nancy Taylor (Phillip), Stefan Weinmann (Anke) and Frank Weinmann (Jarmila); and great-nieces and -nephews, Lena Vance, Roger Taylor, Vincent, Benedict, Nicolas, Alexander and Katharina Weinmann. He will also be missed by his life-long friend, Ted Manos, and the Halferty Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Irene; his in-laws, Fritz and Betty (Dinkel) Weinmann; his sister, Joan (Wilt) Ahler; his brothers-in-law, Roger Ahler and Horst Weinmann; sister-in-law, Renate Weinmann; and aunt Marie Dinkel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday with Father Richard Owens, OFM Cap., as celebrant. Masks will be required at the request of the family.
Military honors will be provided by the VFW. Burial will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery in Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United School District Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies: 216 Franklin St., Suite 4, Johnstown, PA 15901 or donate online at cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/usd-scholarship-fund, or St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church: 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
