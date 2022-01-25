William E. Wilt, 81, of Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born May 20, 1940, in Indiana, he was the son of William L. and Hilda (Halferty) Wilt. His wife of more than 58 years, Irene Maria (Weimann) Wilt, died Oct. 19, 2021.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, with Father Richard Owens as celebrant. Military honors will be provided by the VFW. Burial will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery in Ligonier. Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.
A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday’s Indiana Gazette.