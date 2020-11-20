William “Bud” Edward Windows, 81, of Aultman, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
A son of Samuel and Suzanna Hensel Windows, he was born July 18, 1939, in Indiana.
William attended Calvary Baptist Church. He was retired from R&P Coal Company and was a former fire chief for the Aultman Fire Department. William enjoyed working on his antique car and gardening.
William is survived by two children, Ricky Allen Windows and wife Barb, of Indiana, and Trudy Sowerbrower and husband Jeremy, of Johnstown; two sisters, Joan Parsons and husband Gene, of Hilliard, Ohio, and Priscilla Kalgren, of Aultman; a brother, Samuel Windows and wife Carol, of McDonald; six grandchildren, Rob, Nicole and Tyler Windows and Lee, Cody and Chelsea Altman; one great-grandchild, Kayleigh Altman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Mae Windows, on May 18, 2019; and two sisters, Delores Shrum and Ellen Lamar.
A private family viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the private funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Dr. Daryl Jeffers officiating.
Interment will be in Urey Cemetery.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, we will be following CDC guidelines. All visitors are required to wear a face mask/covering and maintain social distancing.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, PA 15713.
