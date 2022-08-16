William Edward Kuzneski, 79, of Indiana, beloved husband of Marianne (Park) Kuzneski for 54 years, entered into eternal rest on Friday evening, Aug. 12, 2022, surrounded by loving his family.
Bill was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 13, 1943, to Andrew and Virginia (Meggo) Kuzneski, the third of five welcomed sons.
The family moved to Indiana in 1953 to operate a potato farm where he and his brothers learned the value of hard physical labor.
A 1961 graduate of Indiana High School, Bill excelled in athletics, participating in football, baseball, wrestling, basketball and track, winning numerous awards. Bill later played football at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, then known as “Indiana State College” and was coached by Sam Smith, Chuck Mills and Chuck Klausing, setting a few records under their instruction.
Bill received his college degree in political science from Indiana State College in 1966 and married his high school sweetheart Marianne Park on Dec. 2, 1967, here in Indiana.
Bill served in the Army National Guard and began his business career with NCR in 1967, having received excellent sales training at their home base in Dayton, Ohio. He worked as a sales representative and eventually a regional sales manager.
In 1971, Bill joined his brother Joe in Indiana at the Kuzneski Real Estate Company for 21 successful years. Then in 1992 he started NuVision Telecom, a telecommunication business that expanded into consulting in all de-regulated utilities. Bill continued working as long as he could because he never fully understood the purpose of “retirement!”
He enjoyed challenges and working with his clients to help service and reduce their company’s costs. His working career spanned more than 60 years.
In his free time, Bill loved playing golf at the Indiana Country Club and at the Forest Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla. Both he and Marianne enjoyed playing golf throughout their married life.
Bill and Marianne made numerous trips to Virginia, enjoying precious family time with their daughter, Kelly, son-in-law, Jon, and their three cherished grandchildren, Alex, Anna and Nicholas.
Surviving are his wife, Marianne; daughters, Kelly and Susan; son-in-law, Jon; grandsons, Alex and Nicholas; granddaughter, Anna; brothers, Charles, and Anthony and wife Jodell; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Sue Moran; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Dodie and Cindy; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his infant son, William; son, David; parents, Andrew and Virginia; and brothers, Andrew and Joe.
“Billy K” will always be remembered fondly by his many friends and family for his intensity, drive and determination, qualities that were exemplified in all aspects of his productive and well-lived life. He will be greatly missed!
In keeping with Bill’s wishes, there will be no visitation and the family will celebrate Bill’s life with a Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux.
Interment in St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Verland Foundation, 212 Iris Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.