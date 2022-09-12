William F. Long, 83, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 12, 1938, in New Florence, to Kyle and Jennie (Henderson) Long.
Bill was a member of the Black Lick United Methodist Church, Black Lick. He had worked for Penelec as a control room operator. Bill belonged to the Masons and VFW of Blairsville. He enjoyed reading, history and hunting, and he was an avid Steelers fan.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Lori Beatty and husband, the Rev. William Beatty, of Warren, and Sharon Perkins, of Homer City; as well as his granddaughters Rachael and Eliana Beatty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Marie Long; and his two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Ferguson Funeral Home. Rev. William Beatty will officiate.
Interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
