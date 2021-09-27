William F. Spangler, 88, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Indiana on March 15, 1933, to Elizabeth Bell Stiles, Bill served in the U.S. Army as truck driver in Korea. He also worked as a mechanic for International Harvester.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother; a sister, Patricia Geisel; and two brothers, Bob and Earl Spangler.
Bill is survived by his sons, Garry, Edward, Thomas and Kenneth Spangler; daughters, Connie (Timothy) Walker and Shelly Spangler; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
At Bill’s request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minch Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, where military honors will be accorded. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.bowserminich.com.