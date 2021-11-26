William F. Spangler, 88, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Indiana March 15, 1933, to Raymond Francis Spangler and Elizabeth Belle Stiles, William served as a private in the U.S. Army in the Armored Division as a truck and tank driver in Korea. He also worked as a mechanic for International Harvester and farm hand for Yarnick’s Farm.
In addition to Raymond Spangler and Belle Stiles, William was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Geisel; brothers, Robert Spangler and Earl Spangler and wife Sandy Spangler; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Spangler. Also preceding William in death were his great aunt, Ethel Stiles; niece, Kathy Spangler; companion, Anne Utberg; and siblings.
William is survived by his ex-wife, Shirley Spangler; sons, Garry, Edward, Thomas and Kenneth Spangler; daughters, Connie (Timothy) Walker and Shelly Spangler; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also, stepchildren, Dean Utberg, Sue Anne and Henry; step-grandchildren, Daymond Utberg and Matthew (Vickie) Powell; and great-step-grandchildren.
At William’s request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser Minch Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, where military honors will be accorded.
