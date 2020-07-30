William (Bill) F. Von Sennet II, 78, of Derry Township, husband, man of God, went home to be with Jesus his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville.
He was born Dec. 9, 1941, (two days after Pearl Harbor), the middle child of Genevieve (Dwyer) and David J. Von Sennet in Chicago.
He was raised in the Catholic faith and was an altar boy. In July 1976, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Earlier in his life, prior to the tumultuous teens and terrible twenties, he was very religious but he did not have a personal relationship with God. From the age of 13 until 1976 he was not a happy person. People used to call him “Smiley” because he never smiled. When Jesus came into his heart Bill changed overnight. Jesus put a love in Bill’s heart for other people and such a joy that comes from knowing how much God loved him. Bill’s prayer is that you would find such a relationship with the Lord as well.
Bill switched church affiliations after pledging his heart and soul to Jesus while watching Cornerstone TV. He was active for many years in the various Assembly of God churches in the Pittsburgh area, until he married Mary Ann on Jan. 22, 1994. And then he was active for the past 26 years at the Gray Station Community Church. He loved singing the praises of God as solos in the church.
Bill’s working career never defined who he was. He held many, many jobs in his lifetime. Traffic manager at Shore Chemical in the Strip District of Pittsburgh, worked for many years at Mr. Magic Car Wash in Castle Shannon, had has own computer billing company for car wash chemical sold by Mr. Magic, and was an accounting clerk at LK Graphics in Belle Vernon. He had been retired since 2007.
Hobbies included computer related activities — he had his own website for train, planes, buses and family vacation photos. He was CEO of Blue Grass Airlines, his own virtual airlines. He loved to drive and travel, visiting 49 U.S. states, 10 Canadian providences and many Caribbean islands on cruises. He also enjoyed reading.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older sister, Rosemary Kauki, and younger brother James.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Jones) Von Sennet, and two brothers-in-law, Ernest J. Jones and Leonard W. Jones (Kathy), as well as a special niece, Wendy Jones Mistretta (Tony), and several other nieces and nephews.
Bill had a passion for children living in underdeveloped Latin American countries and especially Haiti. He requested that any donation you would like be made to “Love a Child” P.O. Box 60063 Fort Myers, FL 33906. Bobby and Sherry Burnette are missionaries living in Haiti and caring for the Haitian children.
Private interment services will be held at Hillside Cemetery. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.