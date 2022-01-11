William F. Zeigler, 86, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
A son of Frank and Anita (Sikow) Zeigler, he was born Dec. 6, 1935, in Indiana, where he lived his entire life.
William first worked at Ross & DeGaetano Dry Cleaners and retired from S&T Bank, where he worked in the Facilities Maintenance Department.
He is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn A. (Sawyer) Zeigler.
There is no visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the online guest register or send condolences, please visit www.robin sonlytleshoemaker.com.