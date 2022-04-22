William G. Bezilla, 84, of Bigler, died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at UPMC Altoona.
Born on June 24, 1937, in Hale, rural Houtzdale, he was a son of George B. Bezilla and Hannah M. (Kennedy) Bezilla. He was married to the former Carole (Stewart) Ryen, who preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2012.
He graduated from the former Osceola Mills High School in 1955 and from California State College in 1963. He retired from a career in education as a teacher at Purchase Line High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Okinawa. While he was in the Navy, he enjoyed playing baseball in his free time. Bill was a loving Pap to his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working in his garden and yard, and working on projects around the house.
He is survived by a daughter, Stacey Bezilla, of Indiana; a son, Brett Bezilla and his wife, Brenda, of Indiana; a granddaughter, Heather Park and her husband, Kyle, of Creekside; four stepdaughters, Sheila Ryen Sidelinger and her husband, Geoff, of Weedville; Shelly Ryen Thompson and her husband, Greg, of Pine Glen; Stacey Ryen Dobo and her husband, Jimmy, of West Decatur; and Victoria Ryen Gatto and her husband, Robert, of Ellwood City; a stepson, Vincent Ryen and his wife, Wanda, of Allport; 20 step-grandchildren; and 36 step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Eugene L Bezilla and his wife, Donna, of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Catherine Martin and her husband, John, of Millville; and many nieces and nephews.
Per his request there will be no services. Arrangements will be made by Heath Funeral Home in Osceola Mills. Interment will be in Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
