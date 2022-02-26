William G. “Bill” Mechling, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, one day after his 88th birthday and after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Bill was the son of the late David T. and Florence E. (Craig) Mechling, of Worthington/Craigsville and Homer City. God and family were far above all most important in his life. Though having a little fun fishing, hunting, skiing and telling stories along the way never hurt.
Bill graduated from Worthington-West Franklin High School in 1952. Upon graduation, and facing the possibility of being drafted into the Army, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He completed schooling in electronics at Jacksonville, Fla., and went on to serve as an aircraft electrician at bases in the United States, Cuba and on board the USS Coral Sea, and was permitted to test fly airplanes after their repair, even though he was not a certified pilot.
Bill was honorably discharged in May 1956, having earned the Navy Occupation Medal (Europe), National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Bill continued his service to his country later in life, completing 20 years of service to the Selective Service System (Draft Board).
Bill married Darla J. Moorhead on July 26, 1956. Darla lovingly describes Bill as the “Fonzarelli of Worthington,” and says that Bill spent many hours drinking coffee at the counter of Bish’s Lunch in Worthington where she worked. It was a mutual love at first sight. And many witnesses will tell you that it was a beautiful and successful life they made together for 63 years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Darla J. (Moorhead) Mechling, of Indiana; daughters, LeAnne M. Phoebus and husband Mark, of Indiana; Lori A. Mensing and husband Daniel, of Cooksville, Md. His is also survived by grandchildren, Kaitlyn E. (Phoebus) Kinter and husband Christopher, Samuel R. Phoebus and his wife Tessa, Timothy M. Phoebus, Connor J. Mensing and Kathleen M. Mensing. Bill has three great-grandchildren, Lillyauna Kinter, Parker Kinter and Samuel N. Phoebus.
Bill is also survived by his siblings, Dale Mechling and wife Becky, of Seneca, S.C.; Myrna Druschel and husband William, of Toano, Va.; Roger T. Mechling and wife Cheryl, of Kittanning; and Mark Mechling and wife Sharon, of Homer City, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Bill will also be sorely missed by his puppy/companion, Taffy.
In 1961, Bill received a degree in Insurance and Liability Law from the University of Pittsburgh. He then went on to become the owner of the William G. Mechling Insurance Agency in Indiana for 56 years. He had been employed by Erie Insurance for nine years, serving as a Claims Adjuster, Field Man and Commercial District Manager, when an opportunity arose in 1966 to purchase as Erie Insurance agency from Mrs. Margaret “Peg” Allison, the widow of part-time Erie agent William Allison. From that beginning, the agency has grown to the agency that it is today.
Bill was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana, for over 56 years, having served as Sunday School Superintendent, a member of the Church Council, a pastoral search committee and an usher.
Bill was a proud 56-year member of the Indiana Lions Club, where he served on the club Board of Directors, the Lions Health Camp board of directors and was one of the original organizers of the Lions Health Camp Foundation.
He was a recipient of the Lions Club International Foundation Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest award conferred by the foundation.
Bill was also a long-standing member of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Elks, Lodge 931, as well as being a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 141.
To those who knew Bill, he will be remembered as a God-fearing man, a loving supporter and protector of family, a close and caring friend, and for his brilliant, clear-thinking mind that folks could rely on to help them with difficult decisions. Already, we miss him.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tedd Cogar officiating.
In lieu of the flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Visiting Nurses Association, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robin sonlytleshoemaker.com.