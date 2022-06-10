William G. “Bill” Snyder, 75, of Indiana, lost his battle with cancer Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of William S. and Betty Jean (Bothel) Snyder, he was born June 16, 1946, in Hammond, Ind.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of United High School. Through the years, he had worked at Fisher Scientific and in the coal mines, and after he retired, he drove for Tri County Transportation.
He really enjoyed taking students to the school for the blind. Bill was a member of the Patton Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, camping, riding around in his golf cart, people-watching and, of course, his truck and his Corvette. He was “the best” dad and family man, enjoying family vacations at the beach or just spending time with his family and friends and giving advice.
Bill was a very giving man, always there to help people.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara L. (Maurey) Snyder, of Indiana; three daughters: Traci McGaha and fiance Mark Fistler, of Pittsburgh; Kelli Snyder and significant other Brian Jamison, of Brush Valley; and Amy Snyder and husband Bill Birch, of Lusby, Md.; seven grandchildren: Emily McGaha, Samantha McGaha, Jonathan Birch, Aleyah Birch, Logan Birch, Jacob Birch and Morgan Birch; one great-grandson, Josiah Birch; numerous loving nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Bill Bennett; and his favorite hunting buddy and many fur babies.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with J.D. Varner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106; Concordia-IRMC VNA, Medical Arts Building, Suite 3000, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.