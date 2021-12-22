William George Wetzel Jr., 43, of Burnside, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1978, in Spangler, the son of William and the late Mary (Lickenfelt) Wetzel Sr.
Surviving are his dad, William, and a sister, Paula Lowmaster.
He was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and riding his tractor around.
William was a member of Glen Campbell American Legion and VFW Post 343, Northern Cambria.
A prayer service will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday with Father Jeremiah G. Lange officiating. Friends will be received Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria.