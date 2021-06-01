William “Gerald” Bracken Sr., 88, of Cherry Tree, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
Born March 26, 1933, he was a son of William Bracken and Frances (Hines) Bracken.
He was married to Shirley (Lee) Bracken.
Gerald worked for Musser Forests for more than 45 years, starting when he was 14 years old. He was a foreman there for more than 30 of those years.
He truly loved the outdoors, whether he was fishing, woodworking or camping in Clear Creek State Park.
He especially enjoyed his times at camp whenever his children or grandchildren joined him.
Gerald is survived by his children, William (Patricia) Bracken, of Marion Center, and Doreen Kinnan, of Summerville. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Robert Kinnan Jr. (Shelby), Ruston Kinnan, Richard Kinnan and Julie Peters (Christian); his many great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Jeanne Hamil, of South Carolina, and Robert Bracken (Linda), of Florida.
In addition to his wife and parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Jeremy Bracken, Jared Bracken and Rocky Kinnan.
Service arrangements are private and under the direction of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Burial will be in Laurel Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to VNA Hospice of Indiana County: 850 Hospital Road #3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.