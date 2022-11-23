William H. Bowers, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Duncansville.
He was born July 31, 1940, in West Mifflin, the son of the late Roy Clifford Bowers and Anna (Mitko) Bowers.
William served in the U.S. Army Airborne unit. He was an electrician with U.S. Steel, a member of the American Legion Post #57 of Saltsburg, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters Carolyn Bowers, of Florida, and Christie Lyn Brown and husband, Mike, of Blairsville; grandchildren Nicole, William and Brittany; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Darla (Douglas) Bowers; sisters Irene Hestand and Dorothy Stock; and brothers Jack, Edward and James Bowers.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, all services will be private.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, 138 Veterans Blvd., Duncansville, PA 16635.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville.