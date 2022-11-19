William “Herb” Eugene Gach, 83, of Cherry Tree, died on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
The son of Tony and Margaret (Yonascho) Gach, he was born on Dec. 13, 1938, in Indiana.
On March 19, 1959, he married the former Leona Anderson. They shared more than 54 years of marriage together until her death on Sept. 19, 2013.
Herb worked as an electrician at the Greenwich Collieries for more than 30 years and retired at the age of 59. He also was known for his skillfulness in painting cars. An avid sports fan, Herb especially liked following the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
He thoroughly enjoyed being around kids. For years, Herb coached baseball for the Hillsdale Little League. In the last 20 years, he never missed a Purchase Line High School football game.
In the 1960s, Herb was the fire chief for the Commodore Volunteer Fire Company. He was a social member of the Clymer and Glen Campbell American Legions.
Herb lived for his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.
He is survived by his four children, Rick E. Gach and wife Kathy, of Winter Springs, Fla.; William L. Gach, of Hillsdale; Tanya M. Gach, of Kittanning; and Candice L. Browning and husband Paul, of Cherry Tree; eight grandchildren, Kyle Gach and wife Geraldine Mancilla-Gach, of Winter Springs, Fla.; Kylie Gach Bennett and husband Wesley, of Sanford, Fla.; Marc Conzo, of Tennessee; William F. Gach and wife Paige, of Commodore; Ronald C. Button and wife Hannah, of DuBois; U.S. Army PFC Austin Eugene Gach, stationed in Kansas; and Paul Brett Browning Jr. and Sadie Lynn Browning, both of Cherry Tree; great-grandson, Wesley Bennett; his brother, Robert Hudzick, of Commodore; and his sister, Marge Yonascho, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
In addition to his wife, Leona, Herb was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Gach; and his sister, Mary Rose Lundberg.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Jim Hurd.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at donors@stjude.org.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Herb’s guestbook and share a condolence message.