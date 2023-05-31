William Hunter “Bill” Calhoun, 73, died peacefully with his wife beside him and entered into the presence of his Savior on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after a year-long battle with leukemia.
Bill was born on Feb. 5, 1950, in Shelocta. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, after which he began a lifelong career in facilities management at S&T Bank. In 1972, he married Sandra Procopio, the love of his life. Both are members of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Sewickley.
Bill will be remembered for his devotion and love for his wife as well as his good humor in tolerating her practical jokes. His love of scripture and a capella singing were gifts he was able to share and pass along to his children. Travel, woodworking and watercolor painting brought him great joy.
His warm hugs and cheerful greetings created a sense of joy and peace in all those who knew him. No matter who you were, Bill could love you into his family. In all these things, Bill left his family a deep legacy of faithfulness that will be forever stamped on our lives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Calhoun; his mother, Lois Calhoun; and his sister, Sandra Dennison (Allan).
He is survived by his wife of 50 years; his son, Aaron Calhoun (Jamie); his daughter, Alyssa Sobieray (Will); his sisters, Nancy Grillo (Joe) and Cheryl Stevens (Carl); and his seven grandchildren: Noah, Krystiana, Samuel, Gabriella, Isaiah, Meredith and Micah.
Funeral services were held on May 25 in Louisville, Ky.
