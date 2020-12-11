William “Bill” John Hainaut, 85, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon.
The family will receive friends today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22 East, New Florence, PA 15944.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival.
Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC regulations.
