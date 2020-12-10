William “Bill” John Hainaut, 85, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon.
The son of Joseph and Gwendolyn (McManus) Hainaut, he was born July 26, 1935, in South Greensburg.
Bill was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, New Florence, where he volunteered his time working. He enjoyed woodworking, especially building clocks and enjoyed working and helping other people.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Patricia L. (Coup) Hainaut, whom he married April 24, 1957; two children, Carolyn G. Hainaut, of Blairsville and Thomas W. Hainaut (Lisa), of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Patrick McKinney and Brandon McKinney; and three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Elijah and Isabel McKinney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Gary; and a sister, Gwendolyn Harris.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22 East, New Florence, PA 15944.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival.
Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC regulations.
