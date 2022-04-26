William J. “Bill” Newhouse, 94, of Saltsburg, husband of Judy Rubright Newhouse, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence.
The son of Clarence J. and Myrtle M. Coons Newhouse, he was born Saturday, Nov. 19, 1927, in Saltsburg.
He leaves behind a stepdaughter, Stephanie Rubright, of New Alexandria; grandson, Matthew Brothers, of Leechburg; brother, Herman Newhouse (Rosarie), of Saltsburg; beloved friend of 25 years, Brenda Shondelmyer, of Saltsburg; special friend and caregiver, Carla Povich, of Salina; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife Judy, William was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Newhouse, and two sisters, Anna Mae Amrose and Marie Heasley.
William graduated from Saltsburg High School in 1946. He worked at Kiski Prep School as a cook from 1946-1950. He served in the U.S. Army as a cook from 1950-1952. William was in the top 5 of 1,262 at cooking school in Fort Dix, N.J.
He retired from the United States Post Office, having last worked in Saltsburg.
William loved his church family. He was an active member of Faith Alliance Church, Saltsburg. He loved Pitt football and could easily be seen walking throughout Saltsburg wearing his Pitt ball cap.
William was a faithful man; his desire was for all to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed by many.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 6 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, with the Rev. James Povich officiating.
Interment will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bill’s memory to Faith Alliance Church, 820 Wood St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
