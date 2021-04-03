William James Busch, 89, of Smicksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his residence.
The son of William Thomas Clyde and Dollie Orphie (Allshouse) Busch, he was born May 4, 1931, in Plumville.
William had been employed for CSX Railroad. He also owned and operated his own barber shoppe for many years. William was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He was also a 50-year member of the Indiana Masonic Lodge. He will be remembered as a hardworking man and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his children, William (Kathryn) Busch Jr., Smicksburg; Douglas Busch, Home; David (Hsiao) Busch, Plumville; and Robert (Tanya) Busch, Ruffsdale; grandchildren Billy, Amy (Doug), Susan (Aaron), Deanna (Charles), Damion and Dane; great-grandchildren Alyson, Griffin, Breeann, Kyleigh, Konner, Alyssa, Katlyn and Zachary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Willetta (Stiteler) Busch; brothers Lee and Tom Busch; and sisters Della Pratt and Eva Herrell.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in the Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.