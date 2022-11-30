William J. Filipovich Jr., 71, Nicktown (formerly of Indiana), passed away Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Altoona Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 1, 1951, in Indiana, the son of the late William Sr. and Nellie (Kucholick) Filipovich.
William was the president of Flip Inc., which he operated with his wife. He also worked as a journeyman/lineman for many years and was a 50-year member of Local 126 IBEW. He attained the honor of Journeyman/Lineman of the year in 1975.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Polly (Snyder) Filipovich; son William J. Filipovich and wife, Amy Anne, of Indiana; grandchildren Shannon, Will IV, Alexander, Drake and Hunter; a sister, Nancy Pentrack, of Fla.; and brother Francis Filipovich, of Clymer.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. Condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 222, Nicktown, PA 15762.
Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria is in charge of arrangements.