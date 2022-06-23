William J. “Jim” Frazier, 84, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born July 14, 1937, in Elderton, and was the son of William L. and Elizabeth (Keeler) Frazier.
Jim was a lifelong resident of the Shelocta area and a lifetime member of Elderton United Methodist Church. He worked as a maintenance foreman for many years with Babcock-Wilcox in Apollo. For the last 11 years, Jim shared his knowledge with the community while working at his sons’ hardware store, Frazier Bros. Hardware.
Jim loved caring for and maintaining his beautiful yard. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and out West with his wife, Margaret. Supporting the Pirates was one of his passions, but his greatest joy, by far, was spending time with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Erdley) Frazier, whom he married on Sept. 6, 1957; his sons James W. Frazier and wife Becky, of Rural Valley, and Robert Frazier and wife Stephanie, of Shelocta; his daughter Sheryl Perry and husband Jay, of Kittanning; his grandchildren Chantel Frazier and wife Jennifer, Levi Frazier and wife Katherine, Casey Frazier and wife Lexi, Alena Frazier and fiancé Levi Helsel, Baylee Frazier, Jordan Frazier, Hunter Frazier, Beau Perry, Sheena Smith and husband Shannon, and Devin Pastukhov and husband Dmitry; great-grandchildren Micah and Greyson Perry, Parker and Mya Smith, Adyson Osborne and Embry Frazier; and his brother Jack Frazier and wife Janet, of Crossville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Jane Snyder.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Beth Meier officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial donations may be made to Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton, PA.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jim’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.