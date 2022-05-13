William Joseph Lenz Sr., 85, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Germain P. and Ruth (McCoy) Lenz, he was born June 10, 1936, in Indiana.
Mr. Lenz was owner of the William J. Lenz Reality, Blairsville, for 25 years.
He was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, Angels of Compassion and BPOE #406, Blairsville.
Mr. Lenz enjoyed fishing, woodworking in his shop and working in his garden.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Judith A. (Bengtson) Lenz, whom he married Sept. 20, 1958; a daughter, Teresa A. Lenz, of Blairsville; a son, William J. Lenz Jr., of Indiana; four brothers, George Lenz (Jean), of Indiana; John Lenz (Nancy), of Akron, Ohio; Thomas Lenz (Brenda), of Florida; and Paul Lenz (Paulette), of Florida; a sister, Colleen Ball (Eugene), of Dixonville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Phillip G. Lenz; and a sister, Mary Lenz.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 9:20 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
