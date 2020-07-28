William Leroy Beighley, 73, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.
The son of George Beighley and Barbara (Marts) Beighley, he was born Nov. 26, 1946, in West Lebanon.
Mr. Beighley worked for more than 40 years as a machinist at Blairsville Machine Products, Blairsville.
He enjoyed going to Rivers Casino, hunting and being with his family.
Surviving are his wife of almost 50 years, Catherine B. (Litvik) Beighley, whom he married Oct. 17, 1970; two children, Brenda Reese (Robert), of Blairsville, and William J. Beighley, of Derry; three grandchildren, Alexa Beighley, Ashton Beighley and Tanner Reese; and two sisters, Barbara Rummel (Ed), of Nolo, and Patricia Zaffuto (John), of Edmon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jay, Teddy and Jack; and two sisters, Marie McKendrick and Erma McKendrick.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per CDC regulations.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.